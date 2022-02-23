Vietnam Veterans Inc. recently donated a sewing machine to the Westville Correctional Facility. From left are WCF Plus Unit staffer Bryan Whittinghill, Vietnam Veterans Inc. La Porte County president Ray Kowalski, secretary Charles Martin, Chaplain Larry Pinkerton, finance officer Jim Davis and Plus Unit staffer Richard Hall.
WESTVILLE — Four members of Vietnam Veterans Inc. recently presented the Westville Correctional Facility with a donation of a Singer sewing machine to help make masks for the prison population.
Charles Martin, liaison for American Legion Post 505 and at the the correctional center, said that at one of the Community Special Services meetings, officer Rodney Kitchen said machine operators were working 24 hours a day to make cloth masks for the inmate population and others.
