La PORTE — One of the La Porte County Fair’s biggest attractions brings visitors back to a more simplistic and rugged time, all thanks to a dedicated group of volunteers who, over the years, have kept history alive.

Pioneerland at the La Porte County Fairgrounds is a place where visitors can get a taste of what it was like to live as a settler in the mid-19th century, built with tools and techniques used by pioneers, and donations of time and money from the public.

