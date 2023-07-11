Volunteers teach interested youngsters how to walk on stilts, which were popular among pioneer children. As part of getting into the experience, volunteers take on different roles seen in a 19th century pioneer village, such as schoolmaster, blacksmith and woodworker.
A blacksmith hammers away at his anvil as he demonstrates how smiths made metal tools and other products in pioneer days. Some of the items made will also be sold at the auction for upkeep on the village.
Outside one of the log cabins, a small plaque honors the memory of Dick Reel, one of the members of the Log Cabin Committee and a woodworker at Pioneerland who passed away last year. Plans are to place a bigger plaque inside the cabin above the fireplace.
Visitors sit inside a schoolhouse and prepare for a lecture by the schoolmaster. Volunteer Merle Miller said thanks to donations by local groups and individuals, Pioneerland went from one cabin to an almost exact replica of a pioneer village, complete with a post office, blacksmith shop and other buildings.
Dressed in era-appropriate costumes, volunteers of all ages work around a table in a log cabin at Pioneerland at the La Porte County Fairgrounds to show visitors what life was like as a pioneer.
A woman makes thread for a quilt with a spinning wheel. The quilts will be among the items auctioned off at the end of Fair Week to raise money to support Pioneerland.
La PORTE — One of the La Porte County Fair’s biggest attractions brings visitors back to a more simplistic and rugged time, all thanks to a dedicated group of volunteers who, over the years, have kept history alive.
Pioneerland at the La Porte County Fairgrounds is a place where visitors can get a taste of what it was like to live as a settler in the mid-19th century, built with tools and techniques used by pioneers, and donations of time and money from the public.
