A young volunteer scours Washington Park Beach for trash as part of a cleanup event organized by Just Transition NWI and Great Michigan City Green Clean. According to JTNWI Executive Director Ashley Williams, 53 volunteers showed up to clean the beach.
Volunteers of all ages helped look for and pick up trash along the beach to prepare it for opening. JTNWI Digital Organizer Daniela Rodriguez said the idea of a beach clean up came about during discussion at a weekly check-in.
A volunteer presents a cool find they made found while scouring the beach. Along with the regular clean up, participants could join a scavenger hunt to find the most interesting item found. The winner got a bag of gear from Unsalted No Sharks, one of the businesses sponsoring the event.
After an hour of searching, volunteers returned with buckets filled to the brim with trash. Although total numbers were not officially declared, Williams said volunteers collected enough garbage to fill a flatbed truck.
Volunteers pose for a photo at the end of the cleanup under threatening skies on an unusually cold March day. To help keep warm, members were provided coffee by BIGGBY Coffee and Fluid Coffee Bar, and cookies from Bowler Man Confections. They could also stop by Burn ‘Em Brewing for a free cold one after the event.
The winner of the scavenger hunt holds up the item voted most interesting thing found, a handwritten note containing lyrics from the song "What'll I Do?" by Irving Berlin.
Two volunteers work together to comb the beach. Among the other unusual finds on the day were a ring and beach glass.
Multiple young volunteers and their parents searched up and down the dunes for over an hour, collecting litter and debris both on the beach and in the beach grass above.
MICHIGAN CITY — In an effort to prepare Washington Park for the upcoming season, Just Transition Northwest Indiana and Great Michigan City Green Clean members cleaned up the beach on Sunday so residents and visitors can have more enjoyable experience.
Members and supporters of the environmental activist groups participated in cleaning up the beach as part of World Water Day weekend. Residents combed the beach with buckets and grabbers for over an hour, picking up any trash that they could find.
