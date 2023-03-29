MICHIGAN CITY — In an effort to prepare Washington Park for the upcoming season, Just Transition Northwest Indiana and Great Michigan City Green Clean members cleaned up the beach on Sunday so residents and visitors can have more enjoyable experience.

Members and supporters of the environmental activist groups participated in cleaning up the beach as part of World Water Day weekend. Residents combed the beach with buckets and grabbers for over an hour, picking up any trash that they could find.

