MICHIGAN CITY — Visitors to Washington Park Zoo’s new Predator Ridge habitats can now see their favorite predators roaming in a significantly larger space as the zoo enters its 95th season.

Open since April 1, and located at the entrance of the park, the new habitats house two African lions and one Bengal tiger, and add about 3,000 square feet of space, and 4 feet of height, while also allowing visitors a closer look at the wild animals with glass viewing windows.

