A Bengal tiger, left, and an African lion watch visitors from behind the glass of their new enclosure at Washington Park Zoo. According to Zoo Director Jamie Huss, construction on this exhibit began July 5, 2022, and has been open since April 1 of this year.
A curious lioness places her paw on the new window of her habitat during a visitor encounter. The new Predator Ridge offers its big cats access to such enrichment features as climbing structures, balls and training sessions where they can interact with zoo keepers, according to Huss.
Predator Ridge isn’t the only new addition to the zoo. A baby zebu calf, pictured, as well as baby marmosets and a wallaby joey were born recently at the zoo, according to Huss. The zebu calf was welcomed into the world March 28.
A lion and a lioness rest in the shade of their new habitat. Huss said the new exhibit has a mixture of elements similar to the cats’ natural habitat, including natural substrate, gunite rockwork ledges and other grasses and shrubs.
As visitors walk through the Zoo’s new entrance, they will see Predator Ridge on their left. Huss said the new exhibit adds an extra 3,000 square feet of space and 4 feet of height to the big cats’ enclosure.
Two capybaras run around their enclosure at the Washington Park Zoo. Huss said they also gained modifications to their exhibit, including new decorations and a new house to shelter in during the offseason. They also have a window so people can better see them. These renovations were completed April 13, and began a month prior.
Photo provided / Washington Park Zoo
Photo provided / Washington Park Zoo
A Bengal tiger surveys its renovated home at Washington Park Zoo.
Photo provided / Washington Park Zoo
Photo provided / Washington Park Zoo
The glass windows at the new exhibit allow residents to have a better look at the cats. Huss said other projects the Zoo is undertaking include additional climbing decks, paint work and plants.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Photo by Donavan Barrier
MICHIGAN CITY — Visitors to Washington Park Zoo’s new Predator Ridge habitats can now see their favorite predators roaming in a significantly larger space as the zoo enters its 95th season.
Open since April 1, and located at the entrance of the park, the new habitats house two African lions and one Bengal tiger, and add about 3,000 square feet of space, and 4 feet of height, while also allowing visitors a closer look at the wild animals with glass viewing windows.
