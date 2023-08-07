ABOVE: Two boats battle for second place during the Class 1 race on Sunday. Despite early fog, cooler temperatures and some choppy waters, the race teams said they were pleased with the event and plan to return. BELOW: The 222 Offshore & 222 Marine boat from Australia waves the checkered flag after capturing the Class 1 race Sunday afternoon.
In spite of fog, wind, cooler temperatures and a three-hour delay, a large contingent of boat racing fans turned out Sunday for the final races in the Xinsurance.com Great Lakes Grand Prix.
Photos provided / OPA Racing
A full contingent of boats turned out for every class of racing at the event in spite of weather and a choppy Lake Michigan.
No one was injured when a boat from the Dirty Money Racing team overturned and suffered “catastrophic damage” during Sunday’s event.
Photo provided / 222 Offshore & 222 Marine
The 222 Offshore & 222 Marine boat from Australia waves the checkered flag after capturing the Class 1 race Sunday afternoon.
Members of the 222 Offshore & 222 Marine celebrate with champagne on the winner’s podium after the Navy boat took the win.
MICHIGAN CITY — Although the weekend’s weather was far from ideal, and an accident on the water caused some concern, the Xinsurance.com Great Lakes Grand Prix still provided visitors and residents with a good time, according to officials.
On Saturday, the 14th annual Great Lakes Grand Prix races commenced in spite of the rain and choppy water, with 72 racing teams from around the world showing their skills on Lake Michigan while visitors and residents braved the elements to watch along Washington Park Beach.
