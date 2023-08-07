MICHIGAN CITY — Although the weekend’s weather was far from ideal, and an accident on the water caused some concern, the Xinsurance.com Great Lakes Grand Prix still provided visitors and residents with a good time, according to officials.

On Saturday, the 14th annual Great Lakes Grand Prix races commenced in spite of the rain and choppy water, with 72 racing teams from around the world showing their skills on Lake Michigan while visitors and residents braved the elements to watch along Washington Park Beach.

