We were unable to make a needed repair in our pressroom in time due to a supply chain issue, so the printing of Wednesday's edition of The La Porte County Herald-Dispatch has been delayed. Tuesday's edition will be mailed Wednesday, and Wednesday's edition will be mailed with Thursday's edition. Please enjoy free access to our website and our e-edition through Thursday morning. Go to https://www.lpheralddispatch.com/ to read today’s edition for free. We apologize for the inconvenience.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.