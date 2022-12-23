CHESTERTON — An ironworker who was welding is believed to have ignited foam roof insulation on the roof of Westchester Intermediate School on Thursday.
The ironworker was welding just below the roof deck on the school addition and is believed to have ignited pallets of foam insulation, according to the Chesterton Fire Department.
“The heat of the welding torch apparently was sufficient to heat the deck to the burning point of the foam,” Deputy Fire Chief Rudy Jimenez said.
Nearly all types of insulation used in flat-roof structures are flammable, he said.
Firefighters responded about 11 a.m. to a report of a fire on the roof of the school at 1050 S. Fifth St. The fire was put out by about 12:30 p.m., according to the CFD.
Firefighter used 10,000 to 15,000 gallons of water from a hydrant on Dunewood Drive to drown the pallets of foam sufficiently to allow access the roof, Jimenez said.
There they began throwing the smoldering insulation to the ground, where it was further soaked.
Firefighters then separated the pieces of insulation to ensure all hot spots had been watered. The foam was then be placed in a dumpster ahead of the high winds which started a few hours later, Jimenez said.
There was no extension of the fire to the structure of the addition and the main school building was not involved in the blaze.
Assisting at the scene were the Liberty Township, Porter, Portage, Burns Harbor, Beverly Shores, Valparaiso, South Haven and Pines fire departments.
