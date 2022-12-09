Gayle Adams, president of the American Legion Post 21 Auxiliary, places a holiday wreath at the Walk of Honor at Birch Fields in Prairie Meadow Park on Sunday, Dec. 3. Wreaths were placed at three cemeteries and two memorial sites in New Durham Township.
Members of Legion Post 21 salute as Taps is played during the ceremony in Prairie Meadow Park. Commander Ron Stallings, second from right, said he thought it was a wonderful idea and thanked the Auxiliary members for organizing the ceremonies.
Post 21 Auxiliary members bow their heads as Adams reads a prayer during the ceremony at the New Durham Township Veterans Memorial in downtown Westville. Ceremonies were also conducted at cemeteries in Westville, Otis and Pinhook.
Legion and Auxiliary members pay their respects to deceased veterans during the ceremony. Adams said she came up with the idea because nothing is ever done for veterans around the holidays. She said it will become an annual event, and hopefully grow to include other cemeteries and other auxiliaries.
