Westville High School junior Abigail Smolnicky, right, was the winner of the grade 9-12 category in Indiana's "I Voted" art contest. She is shown with her art teacher, Kimberly Klein, at a reception for the winners Oct. 31 in Indianapolis.
Abigail and her parents, Jennifer and Brian Smolnicky, were guests of Secretary of State Holli Sullivan at the luncheon at the Statehouse. Sullivan's office sponsored the contest, with winners selected by the Indiana Arts Commission.
Photos provided / Westville Middle/High School
Abigail's winning design will appear on stickers to be handed out to voters in La Porte County on Election Day, Nov. 8.
WESTVILLE – When La Porte County voters cast their ballots for the upcoming election, they may get a complimentary sticker designed by one of their own.
Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan recently announced the winners of the Student “I Voted” Sticker Design Competition, and the first place winner in the grade 9-12 category was Abigail Smolnicky, a junior at Westville Middle/High School.
