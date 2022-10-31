Today's e-Edition
- Investigation continues into death of 42-year-old 'intruder' in home near La Porte
- Historic Low's Clothing building collapses on Lincoln Way in La Porte
- Ready to run it back: Now South Central's superintendent, Anderson returns for second season as girls basketball coach
- Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on U.S. 421 in Westville
- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry charged with leaving scene of accident
- La Porte man could spend rest of life in prison after being convicted of child molesting
- New Prairie School Board gets an earful from parents unhappy with Gender Support Plan
- After being replaced as chief, Dion Campbell retires from Michigan City Police Department
- Boaters express concerns over security, technology to Michigan City Port Authority Board
- One person injured when gunshots strike two vehicles in Washington Park
Commented
- One person injured when gunshots strike two vehicles in Washington Park (1)
- Faith takes Michigan City girl all the way to Rome for meeting with Pope Francis (1)
- Boaters express concerns over security, technology to Michigan City Port Authority Board (1)
- La Porte County League Of Women Voters seeks meeting with auditor after 'protest' (1)
- RDC takes first step in replacement of sewer lines to stop flooding along Barker, Lafayette (1)
Recent Comments
-
RoarLionsRoar said:
Isn't Washington Park closed off at certain hours any longer?
-
Incrediblek said:
What an extraordinary trip. I agree that the church needs it’s youth if it wants to continue our faith.
-
Pat Hillyer said:Mr. stabosz has gone way overboard again with his outrages behavior by attacking the league of women voters, i hope people remember this behav…
