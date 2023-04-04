Windy with occasional thunderstorms, possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Morning high of 68F with temps falling to near 55. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Mostly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Personal watercraft racers navigate the P1 AquaX course on Stone Lake during 2022’s LakeFest in La Porte. The city has announced the 2023 event will take place on July 28-30 at venues across the city’s lakes.
Folkloric dancers perform as part of the Fiesta del Lago Concert at the Dennis Smith Amphitheater in Fox Park, part of 2022’s LakeFest performance schedule. Headliners for this year’s concert schedule will announced later in April.
Personal watercraft racers navigate the P1 AquaX course on Stone Lake during 2022’s LakeFest in La Porte. The city has announced the 2023 event will take place on July 28-30 at venues across the city’s lakes.
Folkloric dancers perform as part of the Fiesta del Lago Concert at the Dennis Smith Amphitheater in Fox Park, part of 2022’s LakeFest performance schedule. Headliners for this year’s concert schedule will announced later in April.
La PORTE — “What started as a vision is now going into its third year,” La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody said on Thursday along the shore of Stone Lake. “Lakefest is happening; the planning is done ... [and] it’s the place to be.”
The mayor was on the beach with La Porte Parks Supt. Mark Schreiber to announce that LakeFest planning committee has released the full schedule of events for the three-day festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.