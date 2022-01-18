With temperatures expected to fall between 20 and 30 degrees on Wednesday, the National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a Winter Storm Watch for La Porte and Berrien counties, warning up to 6 inches of lake effect snow could fall in some areas.
La PORTE — Rapidly falling temperatures could bring heavy bands of lake effect snow and hazardous travel across La Porte, Porter and Berrien counties Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Highs on Wednesday will start off in the low to mid-30s, but with northwest winds of 15-20 mph, the temperature will fall to around 20 by 5 p.m., the Weather Service said in conjunction with a Urgent Winter Weather Message issued Tuesday afternoon.
