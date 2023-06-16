Representatives of Just Transition Northwest Indiana and residents of Michigan City hold up signs after the organization JTNWI hosted a public information session Wednesday night at the H.O.P.E. Center on the coal ash situation.
JTNWI Digital Organizer Daniela Rodriguez said the goal of the organization was to promote a regenerative economy rather than an extractive economy, and by doing so, protect the environment and create jobs.
JTNWI Executive Director Ashley Williams said Indiana was “ground zero for coal ash contamination,” and showed two documentaries, one set in the town of Pines that detailed the harsh effects of toxic coal ash spills and dump sites on the environment and residents who live near them.
At the community information session, JTNWI explained the harmful effects of coal ash and how people could get involved, including going to a public hearing with the U.S. EPA in Chicago to tell them how it has been affecting them and the city.
MC Councilman Don Przybylinski was one of several public officials who attended the meeting, and thanked JTNWI for their “tenacity” in bringing the coal ash situation to light.
The homemade prints were specially made for JTNWI by Steve Murray of Burn ‘Em Brewing.
MICHIGAN CITY — With a U.S. EPA public hearing in Chicago getting closer, a local environmental activism group told Michigan City residents what they can do to help clean up toxic coal ash from the NIPSCO generating station.
At the H.O.P.E. Community Center on Wednesday night, members of Just Transition Northwest Indiana conducted a community information session on what the organization is all about and what they’re doing to help clean up coal ash in Michigan City and across Northwest Indiana.
