Kingsford Heights Elementary School students took part in a Spring STEAM Day last week. And this week, the school was honored by the Indiana Department of Education with its new Developing in STEM Certification.
Kingsford Heights Elementary School students took part in a Spring STEAM Day last week. And this week, the school was honored by the Indiana Department of Education with its new Developing in STEM Certification.
Photo provided / La Porte Community School Corp.
Students worked on a variety of projects on science, technology, engineering, art and math projects, including iRobots, BeeBots, Peep Nests, seed bombs, contraptions, BunnyBop and Squishy Circuits.
Photos provided / La Porte Community School Corp.
Principal Amy Kosior said KHES has focused on computer science, coding, robotics and agriculture, and hopes to obtain full STEM Certification from the state when it tweaks its application this fall.
Kingsford Heights also offers an after-school competitive robotics team and technology clubs throughout the year, and even hosts an annual VEX Robotics tournament as part of its STEM focus.
KINGSFORD HEIGHTS — La Porte County could soon have a fourth school certified as a leader in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education, with Kingsford Heights Elementary given a new STEM-ready designation by state education officials.
On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Education announced 19 schools have been newly certified as STEM facilities and five were recertified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.