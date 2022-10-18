La PORTE — Swim lessons and water safety are not a luxury, but a necessity to keep children safe.
When Laurie Halaska took on her role as CEO of the La Porte County Family YMCA four years ago, one of her goals was to offer free swim lessons to all fourth-grade students.
“I feel it’s our responsibility to use our unique resources to give these children the skills that they need to be safe around water, especially in our lakefront communities” Halaska said.
The YMCA had the determination and knowledge, but needed the funding, according to Halaska. In stepped Mary McCullagh, avid swimmer and enthusiastic YMCA member. She approached the YMCA with a grant opportunity from the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance, and former Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Rowdy Gaines worked closely with her to secure a $12,000 grant for the YMCA.
“Mary was truly instrumental in launching this program” Halaska said. The YMCA will be raising additional funding for the program during its Annual Day of Giving on Nov. 29.
With funding secured, the YMCA approached Ben Tonagel, assistant superintendent of elementary education for the La Porte Community School Corp. with a proposal to partner on the initiative. He was on board immediately.
“We are very excited for this opportunity for our students and their families,” Tonagel said.
“Our school corporation operates with a continuous improvements mindset. When referring to our domains, we focus specifically on continuous improvement in three areas: guaranteed and viable curriculum, safe environment and staff-parent-community engagement. This program really aligns with that.”
The pilot program will launch Oct. 27 for 34 fourth-graders from Lincoln Elementary School. Through the program, each will receive a swimsuit, towel, goggles, swim cap, cinch bag and free YMCA membership.
Located just a block away from the YMCA, teachers will be able to walk Lincoln students over for lessons, removing any transportation barriers.
The staff at Lincoln jumped at the opportunity to serve students and families through the program, according to Principal Holly Wireman.
“One of the huge benefits of this is what we call a brain break. We strategically planned the program to run during standardized testing time, to give the kids a chance to get out of the building and do something physical after testing all morning” she said.
And the staff at Lincoln took it one step further, offering to personalize each child’s suit, and to wash, dry and store the suits and towels at school.
“We have a very caring and dedicated staff here. They always jump at any opportunity to improve the lives of our students,” Wireman said.
The hope is to expand the program to all elementary schools in La Porte, and to Michigan City.
“We’re already in conversations to expand into Michigan City with Dr. Wendel McCollum, assistant superintendent of Michigan City Area Schools,” Halaska said.
When asked about future collaborations with the YMCA, Tonagel said, “There’s definitely potential ... Community partnerships are something we’re discussing as we go through our strategic planning.”
The LPCSC Strategic Action Planning Initiative is underway, and in the information-gathering phase. LPCSC will be launching a variety of community engagement events, starting with a survey, which can be accessed at lpcsc.k12.in.us/en-US/ strategic-planning-21c9b31d.
If you would like to support the Free Swim Program, visit www.lpymca.org/day-of -giving.
