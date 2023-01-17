MICHIGAN CITY — To mark the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, several Michigan City organizations got together to serve the community, discuss King’s legacy and listen to their own personal stories of being affected by racism.

The Michigan City Black Business Association, H.O.P.E. Community Center and Salvation Army of Michigan City celebrated the life and accomplishments of King on Monday through service to the community and discussing what can be done to ensure equity among those of all backgrounds.

