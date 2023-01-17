Volunteers clear out items that had accumulated at the H.O.P.E. Community Center during a service project as part of Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. The clean-up will allow the center to house new businesses or organizations that are struggling to find a place to set up.
Earlier Monday, volunteers stuff bags full of food for the Salvation Army, which hosted a King Day event and service project. Stuff a Backpack is an initiative to provide food for children in the Michigan City Area Schools every weekend.
Activist Arthur Payne Jr. said he respected Dr. King for mobilizing not just Black churches, but white churches to follow him; and the “Dream” speech was the product of previous experiences in civil activism, which included the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
Rev. James Stewart gave a sermon before the panelists spoke, encouraging those in attendance to lift each other up. Stewart paid homage to Dr. King by asking listeners to help others reach their goals and not to judge people based on their outward appearance.
H.O.P.E. Foundation Board member Gerry Jones, center, leads volunteers in cleaning up one of the rooms at the Community Center. She spoke at the Salvation Army about her experience growing up in a segregated Florida.
Salvation Army volunteers and others taking part in the day of service pack bags of food for children in need. Some of the organizations taking part were the Michigan City Police Department and Granny’s House Christian Family Childcare. Salvation Army Major Becky Simmons said the program provides an average of 380 bags of food per week for MCAS students.
Michigan City Councilwoman Angie Nelson Deuitch speaks on the significance of Dr. Martin. Luther King Jr. and the legacy of his work for civil rights. She asked the speakers about their experiences growing up in a time when discrimination and racism were the norm, and what they did to stand up against it.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Albertine Allen and Douglas Bradley II speak about the impact of King and their own experiences with racism during a panel discussion, which followed a viewing of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
MICHIGAN CITY — To mark the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, several Michigan City organizations got together to serve the community, discuss King’s legacy and listen to their own personal stories of being affected by racism.
The Michigan City Black Business Association, H.O.P.E. Community Center and Salvation Army of Michigan City celebrated the life and accomplishments of King on Monday through service to the community and discussing what can be done to ensure equity among those of all backgrounds.
