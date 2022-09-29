Jonathan Mendez-Osornio, a fifth-grade student at Edgewood Elementary School, was recognized by his school and members of the La Porte County Sheriff's Office for his efforts that saved a man's life. Jonathan is shown with his parents (front row) Jose Mendez and Matilde Osornio. Back row, from left, are Chief Deputy Ron Heeg, Sheriff John Boyd, Deputy Jacob Payne, Capt. Derek Allen and Principal Kristin Smith.
Photos provided /Michigan City Area Schools
Jonathan, a fifth-grader at Edgewood, was selling candy for a school fundraiser when he heard someone calling for help. Sheriff's Deputy Payne responded to the 911 call.
Boyd called Jonathan a hero, saying, "Because of what Jonathan did, there’s a man alive today. We are proud of him."
Smith said Jonathan connected school lessons to real-life situations, saying he "exemplified the habit of integrity" by doing the right thing when no one was watching.
Taking part in the ceremony were, from left, Heeg, Boyd, Jonathan, Smith, Allen and Payne.
MICHIGAN CITY – On Wednesday, Edgewood Elementary School celebrated the heroic efforts of one of its fifth-grade students, who was recognized by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office for saving a man’s life.
On Aug. 25, Jonathan Mendez-Osornio was selling chocolate bars for a school fundraiser. He was going door-to-door in his neighborhood when he came upon a home where he heard someone calling out for help.
