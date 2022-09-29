MICHIGAN CITY – On Wednesday, Edgewood Elementary School celebrated the heroic efforts of one of its fifth-grade students, who was recognized by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office for saving a man’s life.

On Aug. 25, Jonathan Mendez-Osornio was selling chocolate bars for a school fundraiser. He was going door-to-door in his neighborhood when he came upon a home where he heard someone calling out for help.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.