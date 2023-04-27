Members of the Michigan City Zoological Society accept a $79,000 check from the Otto & Margaret Zack Charitable Trust, which will cover food and veterinarian care for the Zoo’s animals, and work on the aviary exhibit.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Zoological Society has received two grant donations, one from the Peter C. Charlene J. Kesling Foundation and the other from the Otto & Margaret Zack Charitable Trust, totaling $89,000.
“It’s donations like these that help keep the animals healthy and nourished during the winter months when the zoo is closed for the season,” said Johnny Stimley, Zoological Society president.
