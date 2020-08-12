Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
TUESDAY
Criminal mischief was reported at the A.K. Smith Career Center, J&J’s Pizza Shack and the 300 West block of 9th Street.
The rear window was broken on a 2005 Nissan, resulting in $300 worth of damages, in the 100 West block of 4th Street.
MONDAY
Theft of property valued at more than $750 was reported in the 400 block of Madison at 11:31 a.m.
A gun was pointed at a 35-year-old man in the 1300 block of Buffalo at 11:59 a.m.
Police are investigating the unlawful possession of a syringe in the 3000 block of Wabash.
Burglary was reported in the 300 block of Euclid Avenue.
Police are requesting a warrant against a 32-year-old man for possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
A 20-year-old man pointed a firearm at a 45-year-old woman in the 100 block of Belden.
A moped valued at $530 was reported stolen in the 500 block of Washington.
A 27-year-old man was preliminarily charged with criminal trespass, theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication by alcohol at Midwest Metals.
AUG. 9
Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of Dunes Plaza.
Family Dollar, 2309 East Michigan Boulevard, reported a case of shoplifting at 7:51 p.m.
Police are searching for an arsonist who set fire to a 2013 Chrysler in the 400 block of Grace. The interior was burned, the plastic melted and all four tires flattened, resulting in $25,000 in damages.
A 13-year-old was preliminarily charged with battery and resisting arrest in the 300 block of Village.
A 50-year-old Michigan City man was preliminarily charged with battery in the 400 East block of 10th Street.
Police are investigating a case involving the distribution of an intimate image.
AUG. 8
Fraud involving identity deception was reported in the 4100 block of Franklin Street.
Burglary was reported in the 3400 block of Salem Court.
Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Delplaine Avenue.
Domestic battery and residential entry was reported in the 3200 block of Dody Avenue.
A 23-year-old Michigan City woman was preliminarily charged with leaving the scene of an accident following a hit-and-run crash on East Coolspring Avenue by Carroll Avenue. The crash resulted in $2,000 in damages to a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix.
A 54-year-old Michigan City woman was preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated-causing endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with an ACE of .15 or more.
AUG. 7
Domestic battery was reported in the 100 block of Hendricks.
Battery was reported in the 600 South block of Calumet Avenue at 6:15 p.m.
Police are investigating a case of invasion of privacy and battery in the 5800 block of Franklin Street.
AUG. 6
Police investigated a drug overdose involving the possession of heroin in the 1-100 block of Kings Way at 7:25 p.m.
