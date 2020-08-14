Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
FRIDAY
A child welfare report was made in the 300 block of South Dickson.
All Phase Electrical reported a theft of $750 worth of auto parts at 121 W. 7th Street.
THURSDAY
Theft was reported in the 5100 block of Franklin Street.
A 19-year-old is suspected of recklessly pointing a firearm at a 21-year-old in the intersection of Calumet and Springland.
Domestic battery was reported in the 4100 block of Franklin Street.
Quashay Devonta Sparks was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement, both as a misdemeanor and a felony; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
A warrant has been requested against a 21-year-old man for criminal mischief after allegedly causing $300 worth of damages to a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta.
Criminal mischief resulted in $350 worth of damage to a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix.
A 14-year-old girl was arrested for habitual disobedience, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
TUESDAY
A 45-year-old man is suspected of battering a 36-year-old woman in the 500 North block of Woodland Avenue.
AUG. 10
Officers were dispatched to Midwest Metals for a theft suspect detained by employees. Officers arrived and made contact with 27-year-old Tyler Jones. It was learned that Jones was not an employee or a contractor for the business, but had gained entry into the business through partially opened garage overhead doors, police said. Several employees had items stolen such as a cell phone and currency. According to the MCPD, Jones was arrested and brought to the police station where he refused to get out of the patrol vehicle and was in possession of several pills found to be a controlled substance. Jones was charged with theft, an A misdemeanor; criminal trespassing, an A misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, an A misdemeanor; Public Intoxication, an A misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, A misdemeanor.
AUG. 8
Police are requesting a warrant against a 17-year-old for battery against a 20-year-old woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.