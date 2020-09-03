Today's e-Edition
- After foot chase, handcuffed burglary suspect steals Michigan City Police vehicle
- Murder charge dismissed in April shooting of Chicago man in Michigan City
- Michigan City murder trial delayed after teen suspect shot in possible retaliation
- State to drop charges against former Michigan City mayor in 'diversion agreement'
- $20M plan will repurpose former St. Anthony Hospital campus to offer new services
- Westville woman sentenced to federal prison for embezzling $700K from employer
- Suspected child molester arrested in Hudson Lake home
- Police: Woman who drove away from traffic stop twice facing felony charge
- La Porte County group hopes to improve election system using Porter County's example
- Michigan City's parochial students back in class, but it looks a lot different
