Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
SUNDAY
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Officer Zach Wells was on patrol when he came across a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Vail Street. Officer Wells attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however; the driver fled eastbound on Springland Avenue and refused to pull over. The vehicle came to a stop in the 200 block of Merrihill Drive where the driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken into custody. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed suspected marijuana and an open alcoholic container. The juvenile was charged with resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a B misdemeanor; reckless driving, a C misdemeanor; minor in possession of alcohol, a C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle without a license, a C misdemeanor. The boy was transported to the Juvenile Services Center.
A 26-year-old Michigan City woman was preliminarily charged with obstruction of traffic, a B misdemeanor; and public intoxication, also a B misdemeanor.
A 2015 Honda valued at $2,649 was reported stolen in the 300 East block of 7th Street.
A 44-year-old Hobart woman was preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, an A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, an A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a crash, a B misdemeanor, in the area of West 4th Street and Sherman Avenue.
A 25-year-old Portage man was preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated-prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, an A misdemeanor, in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
Police are requesting a warrant regarding a case of domestic battery causing apparent minor injury between a 27-year-old man and 48-year-old woman in the area of East 11th Street and Maple.
SATURDAY
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Shift 3 officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of East Michigan Boulevard for a shots fired call. Officers found several apartments in the building that had been struck with gunfire as well as a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of the apartment building. Officers collected spent shell casings at the scene. According to the MCPD, nobody was injured and no suspects have been identified or detained at this time.
Battery in the presence of a child was reported in the 1300 block of York at 8:41 a.m.
Criminal mischief to Dakota Properties was reported in the 300 block of Jackson.
Burglary was reported in the 700 South block of Ashland Avenue at 8 p.m.
Domestic battery was reported in the 100 North block of Woodland Avenue at 3:23 p.m.
Police are requesting a warrant against a 46-year-old man for domestic battery involving strangulation against a 29-year-old woman.
Criminal mischief involving $200 worth of damages to a 2001 Buick was reported in the 100 block of Merrihill Drive.
FRIDAY
Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Mallard Drive at 7:23 p.m.
A civil dispute involving interference with custody was reported in the 1200 East block of Michigan Boulevard at 7:59 p.m.
Battery resulting in bodily injury was reported in the 500 block of Washington at 8:04 p.m.
Theft was reported in the 800 block of Buffalo.
Harassment was reported in the 2300 block of Delplaine Avenue at 9:47 p.m.
A 56-year-old Michigan City man was preliminarily charged with driving while suspended, an A misdemeanor.
THURSDAY
Domestic battery was reported in the 200 block of Pinetree Court
