The Dermodys, far right, were joined by fellow city officials, from left, City Council members Roger Galloway, Laura Konieczny, Julie West, Karyl Feikes and Tim Franke; and Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun for the formal announcement of his candidacy.
La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody, with his wife, Jackie, announced his bid for re-election at the Silver Palace in La Porte on Thursday night.
Photo by Amanda Haverstick
La PORTE — Saying more work needs to be done in the city, La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody made it official on Thursday – he will be seeking a second term.
The Republican mayor formally announced his bid for re-election at a rally at the Silver Palace in La Porte. He told the standing-room only crowd that in the next four years, he and his team have more work to do.
