William A. Chesnut II, 83, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 4:23 a.m. in Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor John Haferkamp officiating. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday and from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel. The Acme Lodge 83 F&AM will conduct a memorial service at 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral chapel.
