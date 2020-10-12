Lorraine J. Noveroske, 90, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. in Life Care Center of Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Buffalo and 10th streets, Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel. The Women of the Moose 935 will conduct a memorial service at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral chapel.
