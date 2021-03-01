Rose M. Stewart, 75, The Pines, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 6:25 p.m. in La Porte, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Jerry Vernon officiating. Private family burial will take place in Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana, at a later date. Visitation will be from noon -2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St. Michigan City, Indiana.
