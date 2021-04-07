Coral Joyce (Robbins) Miller was born on Nov. 26, 1941, to Henry Alfred Robbins and Coral Belle Robbins (nee Stantz). She was born at home with the aid of her grandmother (a nurse/midwife) and was premature and not expected to survive. Her mother kept her in a shoebox on an open oven door and her siblings were not allowed to go near her for fear of getting her sick.
Coral was a devoted mother and felt that her most important role in life was to tend to her children. She loved astronomy and could frequently be found reading the latest science magazine to keep up on the changing world of space exploration and the universe around us. She loved to keep up on current events and had strong opinions that she enjoyed sharing; never hesitating to engage in a lively debate. She retired from NIPSCO in 1996 and went on to help develop the vocational program of School to Work and later was a supervisor at a local elementary for a newly formed after school program.
