William F. Lange Jr., 79, of Islamorada, Florida, and La Porte, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Bill was born on April 15, 1942, in Gary, Indiana, to the late William F. Lange Sr. and Edith Edwards.
On June 12, 1971, Bill married Dorcie Dews, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage. Dorcie survives, along with their daughters, Kristen (Scott) Armstrong of Charlotte, North Carolina, Melissa (Michael) Boyle of Park City, Utah, and Megan (Aaron) Johnson of Ann Arbor, Michigan; grandchildren, Lange, Grace and Samuel Armstrong, Finn, Brady and Neala Boyle, and Theodore and Louise Johnson; and a sister, Linda (Richard) Armstrong of Bristol, Indiana. He also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephew and a community of friends for whom he served. Bill was preceded in death by siblings, Joan McCullough and Jim Lange.
Commented