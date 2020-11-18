Robert E. Klosinski, 82, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Robert was born May 17, 1938, in La Porte to the late Sylvester and Mary (Harenza) Klosinski. On May 21, 1975, he married Judith Otterbach, his wife of 45 years, who survives, along with their children, Jennifer (Jeb) Forsee of Indianapolis, Indiana; and their children, Hans, Sophie, and Frank Riegner; Carrie (John) Stachnik of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and their children, Sophia, Henry, and Coco; Tom (Christine) Klosinski of Mission Viejo, California, and their children, Jack, Alivia, and Grace; Brad (Kathy) Klosinski of Bloomington, Indiana, and their son, Max; Stacey (Rick) Zellers of Granger, Indiana, and their children, Chris (Stephanie), Caleigh, Hanna, Abbi, and Zach.
Commented