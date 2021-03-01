Kim Chadwick Baxter, 68, of La Porte, Indiana, lost his battle with brain cancer on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, peacefully at his home.
He was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and Joan (Terry) Baxter. On May 28, 2010, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Patricia Thomas (Nemitz), who survives in La Porte with children Jim and Alyse Thomas. He is also survived by his sons, Tyson Young, Ryan (Jamie) Vogel and Shawn Vogel; as well as his sister, Linda (Peter) Jokl; brother, Teg (Debbie) Baxter; and two granddaughters, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Dana Young.
