Honghanh T. Tran, 88, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at her home in La Porte.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Church with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Private family burial will take place at a later date in California where she will be laid to rest next to her late husband Sau Ngoc Nguyen. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Church.
