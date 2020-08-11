Tamberli “Tammi” S. Kennedy, 52, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 4:26 p.m. in Methodist South Lake Hospital, Merrillville, Indiana.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born Aug. 1, 1968, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Christine White. On Feb. 14, 1998, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Harold Kennedy, who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are two sons, D’von White of Holland, Michigan, Dru Kennedy of Michigan City, Indiana; daughter, Abril Kennedy of La Porte, Indiana; two brothers, Michael “Scooby” (Leilani) Rose of Rockland, California, and Brad (Ashli) Rose of Michigan City, Indiana; three grandchildren, Raya White, Nailah White and Khalon White; seven nephews, Michael Rose II, Gettis Rose, Brad Rose, Zedrick Rose, Michael Rose, Elijah Rose and Jamari Rose; ten nieces, Martika Rose, Jasmine Phillips, Deara Young, Emani Rose, Tiffani Edwards, Dasia Stubblefield, Kailnia Rose, Sincere Rose, Aulani Rose and Christine Rose; special aunt, Marion Demps; two special-friends, Lisa Rose and Tanya Gipson both of Redding, California; and hosts of cousins and friends.
Tamberli was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and spending quality time with her family and friends.
Contributions may be made to the family of Tamberli S. Kennedy.
