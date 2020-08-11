Everett “Mike” Michael Binder, 69, of La Porte passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at La Porte Hospital and Health Services after a long series of health issues.
Mike was born in La Porte, Indiana, on May 20, 1951, to Everett Franklin and Marguerite (Skinner) Binder.
Surviving Mike are his son, Beau (Cassidy) Binder of La Porte; three grandchildren, Todd, Blake and Allie Binder of La Porte; sister, Peggy (Don) Constance of La Porte; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Peacock; and sister, Ginger Dittewiler.
Mike was a Supervisor for many years at NIPSCO. He enjoyed baseball and was a past La Porte High School Slicer player.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Roger Ash officiating.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
