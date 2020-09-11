Barbara Stefanek, 87, of Beverly Shores, Indiana, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 5:53 a.m. at her home in Beverly Shores, Indiana.
A private graveside service and burial will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date at St. Ann of the Dunes Roman Catholic Church, 433 Golf Wood Rd., Beverly Shores, Indiana. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
