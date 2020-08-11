Izeal Maybon, 93, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 11:11 a.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Lakeland, 433 Dahlia St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Rev. Howard K. Daniel and Rev. David Ashley officiating. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Lakeland. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
He was born March 28, 1927, in Ashford, Alabama, to the late Lee and Mary (Callins) Maybon. On July 1, 1961, in The Pines, Michigan City, Indiana, he married Mary (Thomas) Maybon, who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are two daughters, Renita Montgomery of Michigan City, Indiana, and Rene Sims of Nashville, Tennessee; two grandsons, Derrick Montgomery of Phoenix, Arizona, and Desmond (Amber) Jones of Brownsburg, Indiana; four great-grandchildren, De’Ann, Darius, Drake and Demi; three great-great-grandchildren, Au’Bree, De’Sire and Madison; two nieces, Margie and Judy; and two nephews, Willie and John. He was preceded in death by two brothers, George and John.
Izeal retired from Weil-McLain. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1945-1947. Izeal was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lakeland, Michigan City, Fish and Game Club, and the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed dancing, listening to music, and watching baseball. He was a very devoted father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family.
Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Lakeland, 433 Dahlia St., Michigan City, Indiana 46360, or to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented