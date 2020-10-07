Pamela D. Howard departed this life on Oct. 3, 2020. Viewing will be noon Saturday, followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service at Coleman & Hicks Chapel. Burial will be noon on Monday at Swan Lake Cemetery.
