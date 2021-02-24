Mary Rose Komasinski, 69, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at 8:02 p.m. in Northwest Health – LaPorte.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Private burial will take place in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the Legacy Center of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
