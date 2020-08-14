Charles John Kotaska, Jr., 72, of La Porte, formerly of New Buffalo, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Golden LivingCenter-Fountainview Terrace, La Porte.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials can be given to Knights of Columbus, P.O.Box 293, New Buffalo, MI 49117. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Charles was born Friday, June 25, 1948, in Three Oaks, the son of the late Charles John and Frances Ann (Tucek) Kotaska, Sr. Charles was raised on a farm in Three Oaks. He worked at Schoraders Supermarket in Three Oaks, Bethlehem Steel and Westville Correctional Facility. He served two years in the U. S. Army, and one year in Vietnam. Charles loved watching sports and playing cards with his family and listening to music. Charles belonged to the Knights of Columbus, St. Mary of the Lake and was a third degree member.
Survivors include his three sons, Joe Kotaska, David (Shelly) Kotaska and Scott Kotaska; stepchildren, Raymond, Ryan Spencer, Jeanette Ibrahim and Francis Banas; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister, Marie Hughes.
