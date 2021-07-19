Robert E. Miller, aged 81, of Baldwin passed peacefully at his home on July 17, 2021, with his daughter, granddaughter and beloved cat, Ace, by his side.
Bob was born on Sept. 18, 1939, in La Porte, Indiana, the only child of Helen (Baumann) and Robert W. Miller. A faithful Roman Catholic family, Bob was always proud of his catholic upbringing. In 1946 the family relocated to Battle Creek, Michigan, where Bob graduated from Battle Creek Central High School with the class of 1958. In 1959, Bob enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in San Diego, California, until 1963. Bob started working for Post cereal in 1958 where he would stay until his retirement 36 years later.
