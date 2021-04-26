Philip J. Miziniak, 83, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 9:35 a.m. in his home.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. April 30, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation hours will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m., and from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. The St. Joseph Young Men’s Society will recite the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel. Full military services will be conducted Friday in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana.
