Gloria Jean Arndt, 91, of La Porte passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Settlers Place in La Porte.
Gloria was born on Dec. 1, 1929, in Wanatah, Indiana, to Lester Harvey and Ethel Jean (Howell) Steinke.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The News-Dispatch All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The News-Dispatch All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below!
A few flurries possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 26F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
A few flurries possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 26F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: April 1, 2021 @ 5:06 pm
Gloria Jean Arndt, 91, of La Porte passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Settlers Place in La Porte.
Gloria was born on Dec. 1, 1929, in Wanatah, Indiana, to Lester Harvey and Ethel Jean (Howell) Steinke.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented