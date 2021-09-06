John R. Nelson, Sr., 73, of La Porte was called home on Sept. 3, 2021, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with his loving family by his side.
He leaves behind his wife Shirley (Clemons) Nelson; two daughters, Geri (Ed) Battleday and Amy (Jason) King; six sons, John (Angie) Nelson Jr., Zachary (Tracy) Nelson, Timothy (Amanda) Nelson, Phillip Nelson, Joshua (Tracey) Nelson and Eric (Ashley) Nelson, all of Indiana; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ralph Nelson II, Wade Nelson and Nelson Phillip Nelson, all of Florida; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
