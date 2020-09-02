Jean Lois Bensz, 91, of Long Beach, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 10 p.m. in her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
