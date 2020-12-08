Kannen A. Martinez, 21, La Porte, Indiana, passed away Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Kannen was the beloved son to Shannon (Clint) Risner of Knox, Indiana; and father, Anthony (Holly Aquino) Martinez of Michigan City, Indiana; and devoted brother to his sister, Reese Martinez; and two brothers, Gavin Martinez and Weston Risner, all of Knox, Indiana; cherished grandson to Donald and Lisa Edwards of Michigan City, Indiana; Angela Crane of Portage, Indiana; Rosemary Martinez of Michigan City, Indiana, and Michael and Eldonna Risner of Knox, Indiana; loving nephew and cousin to many aunts, uncles and cousins.
