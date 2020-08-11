Fiedot J. Agieyeff, 93, of Westville passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at home.
He was born Sept. 30, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois, to Fiedot and Josephine (Severin) Agieyeff. On April 3, 1948, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Otis, he married Marie Francois Theresa Garno, who passed away Sept. 9, 2013.
Fiedot is survived by his daughter, Candy (Tom) Sullivan of Sedona, Arizona; his granddaughter, Josephine (James) Kaufman of La Porte; and his great-grandchildren, Isabella, Sebastian and Jacob Kaufman.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ingrid Long, and his parents.
Fiedot was a World War II Army veteran and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Otis. Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Westville Cemetery. Newhard Funeral Home in Westville is in charge of arrangements. www. newhardfuneralhome.com
Commented