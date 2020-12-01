LeRoy Coburn, 92, of Michigan City, Indiana, and Lakeland, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, Michigan.
LeRoy was born in Michigan City, Indiana, on June 16, 1928, to the late Ora and May (Spellman) Coburn. He served his country during World War II while in the U.S. Navy. His working career included time at Budd Co. in Gary, Indiana, Pullman Standard in Michigan City, Indiana, and most recently at the New Buffalo Drug Store. He was an avid golfer, having still golfed several times a week at age 89. LeRoy also enjoyed singing.
Commented