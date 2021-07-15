Darryl Satkoski was born May 20, 1947, in La Porte, Indiana, to Joseph Bruno Satkoski and Helen Stella (Salat) Satkoski.
He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. When he returned from service he pursued a career in building trades. Darryl worked as a plumber pipe-fitter for 30 years. He was very active in various church groups and attended Faithbridge Church in Park Rapids. Darryl participated in several mission trips to Kenya, Niger, Guatemala and Mexico, where he utilized his background in plumbing to help construct water systems and orphanages. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, horseback riding and motorcycle riding.
