Constance “Connie” Hill, age 75, of Leesburg, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in her home. Constance was born July 4, 1945, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Theodore and Ruth (Trowe) Seeling.
Connie was the youngest of three daughters. She was united in marriage to Darius Hill on Aug. 6, 1983, in St. Johns United Church of Christ in Michigan City, Indiana. They were married for 37 years. Connie loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very proud of her nieces and nephews. She was a Sunday School teacher at St. Johns United Church of Christ and was a secretary for Michigan City Area Schools.
