Beryl F. Hinman, a longtime resident of Three Oaks, passed away June 28, 2021. He was born on Nov. 14, 1931, in Galien, Michigan; son of Lee and Lydia (nee Fulton) Hinman. Beryl proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Myra K. Lynch on Sept. 28, 1957; lovingly devoted to each other for more than 63 years.
Beryl was born and raised in Galien and moved to Three Oaks where he spent most of his life. He worked as a laborer for many years and was a loyal member of the Western Michigan Construction Laborers Union Local 355. Beryl also served as a volunteer with the Three Oaks Ambulance Department and aided many people over the years. Being dedicated to his Three Oaks community, he also served as the Sexton at Forest Lawn Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
