Patricia Lee (nee Royer) Pawlak, age 73, formally of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Aug. 26, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1947, to Lloyd and Virginia Royer who preceded her in death.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Samuel Paul Pawlak, Sr.; son, Sammy (Shannon) P. Pawlak, Jr.; daughter, April Dawn (Steve) Goodner; grandchildren Kimberlee (Johnnathan) Long, Joshua (Noelle) Goodner, Isaac Goodner, Hannah Pawlak, and Selah Pawlak; great-grandchildren Ashley Bella Long, Keilani Long, and Steven Long; brothers: Michael L. (Claudia) Royer, David E. Royer, and Daniel J. (Ruby) Royer; sister, Rebekah J (Randall) Auker; numerous nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, and grand-nieces. She is preceded in death by her son, Patrick Lee Pawlak; sisters Kathleen Ann Royer and Rachel Leah Royer.
